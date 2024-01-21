Eskom went back on their word after they let the country know that they suspended loadshedding

The state-owned electricity supplier communicated an update after their initial statement with the opposite message

Online users were upset after seeing Eskom's newest update regarding the country's loadshedding schedule

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has left South Africans disappointed. The electricity supplier told people there would no longer be power cuts.

Eskom loadshedding resumed after they announced its suspension. Image: Bloomberg / Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Eskom earned itself some serious side-eye. The state-owned electricity supplier proved to be unreliable.

Eskom announces loadshedding return

Eskom posted that they were suspending loadshedding, but later made the opposite announcement. In a post on social media, they said that due to maintenance may have to implement stage two.

South Africa upset over Eskom loadshedding

Many people commented that they predicted that they were sharing would come back soon after the announcement. Many people had harsh words for Eskom.

Humphrey Spha Willie said:

"I knew it!"

Tshepho Mtshepoz Sethokga commented:

"Bafethu at least they must let us see our swak country maan."

Nayeh Dumisa wrote:

"That's the further notice right there."

Miyelani Donald Baloyi declared:

"Let's vote ANC out from power."

Saira Bipulprasad was upset:

"It was too good to be true."

Magnificnt Ntimane joked:

"I don't know if this exist or not but am laughing a laugh of pain."

Thamsanqa Alex Khala wondered:

"How are we gonna watch Bafana Bafana.?

Kulani Shiks was amused:

"Further notice didn't take so long with immediate effect."

Eskom under scrutiny for logo tender

Eskom was recently under fire when they focused on revamping their logo. People complained that the Eskom had bigger problems.

Ramaphosa declares putting an end to loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in resolving the country's loadshedding crisis, attributing hope to increased powers given to Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramaphosa, during his visit to Kwa-Ndebele in Mpumalanga, addressed the media and engaged with Amandebele kings on land issues and development.

According to SABC News, the President anticipates that load shedding could soon become a thing of the past.

