Eskom is facing public criticism as it persists with the controversial tender for a new logo and corporate identity

MPs raised concerns about Eskom's financial losses and questioned the necessity of the logo tender during a parliamentary briefing

South Africans also said the public utility should focus on the loadshedding crisis instead of changing its brand's image

Electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, addressed employees during a visit to the Eskom coal-fired power station in Vereeniging. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has decided to proceed with its tender for a new logo and corporate identity, despite facing intense public scrutiny.

The decision was revealed during a parliamentary briefing where Eskom's management discussed the power utility's annual report and financial statements.

Financial turmoil at Eskom

Eskom's annual report for the 2022/23 financial year showed a staggering net loss of almost R24 billion, intensifying concerns about the utility's financial stability, reported News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The contentious issue of Eskom's logo tender, initiated in October, became a focal point during the parliamentary hearing.

Eskom management grilled

The parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises grilled Eskom's management over various issues, including the financial losses and the move to pursue a new logo amid such challenges.

MPs raised questions about the transparency of the tender process, particularly as the tender document failed any mention the project's cost.

Chief Procurement Officer's response

Eskom's Chief Procurement Officer, Jainthree Sankar, addressed the concerns surrounding the logo tender. Sankar confirmed that the tender had not been cancelled and that Eskom had received submissions.

She added that Eskom needs a fresh brand and corporate identity that stands apart in the market, both locally and internationally. To achieve this, Sankar said they can handle the logo and design updates in-house.

Citizens weigh in on Eskom's logo

See some of the comments below:

Arlette Franks suggests:

"A big black square as the new logo for Eskom."

Lwazi Cedric Mamba mentioned:

"If as a country we don't deal with the toxic ANC government, Eskom board and management, we will never see the end of the tunnel."

Brave Hearted posted:

"That’s how arrogant the ANC is but later they claim to include stakeholders which is public.‍♂️"

Glenda Kruger wrote:

"They must put a cash cow, which shows how Cyril and his cronies are milking cash. This is the only government entity that's left and they are destroying it."

Maswazi Petros Maduna asked:

"How can Eskom be in a hurry to change the logo instead of dealing with its crisis?"

Eskom announces Stage 6 loadshedding for weekend

In another article, Briefly News reported that when Eskom announced that the country would return to Stage 6 loadshedding, South Africans became fed up.

Frustrated at the more blackouts, which affected their livelihoods, many strengthened the call for citizens to register to vote and remove the ruling party from power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News