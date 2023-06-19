Serial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi has been linked to yet another mismanaged million rand tender project

Sodi was awarded a R10.8 million contract to help build a primary school in Etwatwa Benoni, but the project has not been started

After five years, the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development claims the project is still in the procurement stage

BENONI - Controversial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi has landed himself in hot water once again, this time over a contract to build schools in Etwatwa, Benoni.

Edwin Sodi has been linked to another questionable and stalled tender project to build a school in Etwatwa, Benoni. Image: Luba Lesolle & Justin Curtis

Source: Getty Images

Five years after one of Sodi's companies, Blackhead Consulting, was awarded the tender, not a single classroom has been built in the Barcelona primary school project.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development Victor Moreriane said Blackhead Consulting was responsible for consultancy and overall project management. The government claims that despite so much tie has lapsed, the project is still at the "procurement stage."

Edwin Sodi linked to cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

The Sowetan reported that Sodi was given the R10.8 million contract in July 2018. As of 2020, the controversial businessman was paid R1.8 million, but it isn't clear how much he has received to date.

Sodi was previously accused of incompetence after his another one of his companies failed to follow through on a R295m tender awarded to upgrade the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant in Hammanskraal.

The project's failure has allegedly contributed to water crises that have plagued the area, most recently the cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of 23 people, IOL reported.

SA frustrated with Edwin Sodi-linked failed tender project

Below are some comments:

@kazaba_luc criticised:

"And the police can't even arrest him and his pals culprits. They are busy enriching themselves with stolen tender money."

@OneNation70290 claimed:

"It is very clear Edwin Sodi has a very special relationship with the ANC. The guy won massive tenders all over the place."

@thatwesley slammed:

"This Sodi guy is a fraud, honestly."

@Kgabane demanded:

"This must be regarded as treason."

@bilal_actually questioned:

"How much more is Sodi going to steal?"

@debbiepieterse added:

"He still gets tenders... Still..."

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Businessman Edwin Sodi linked to Rooiwal water treatment plant failure

In another story, Briefly News reported that more trouble lies on the horizon for South African businessman Edwin Sodi after a series of incomplete tender projects linked him to the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.

Several of Sodi's companies were awarded tenders to upgrade the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant. The tenders were worth R295 million.

Speaking on 702's Breakfast with Bongani, legal journalist Karyn Maughan said that several reports indicate that Sodi didn't complete 60% of the upgrades on the treatment plant.

