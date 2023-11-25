Eskom implemented the highest level of load-shedding over the weekend due to a shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserve needs

Eskom blamed the power crisis on the heatwave, causing increased demand for air conditioning and fans

South Africans voiced their frustration, questioning Eskom's explanation and alleging a lack of accountability

Eskom explained why Stage 6 loadshedding is being rolled out. Image: Stock photo and Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced the rolling out of Stage 6 load-shedding from Friday until 5 am on Monday.

Generating units loss

The power utility cited a severe shortage of generating capacity and the necessity to replenish emergency reserves.

Eskom reported the loss of five generating units within the past 24 hours, resulting in a critical shortage of generation capacity, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The move has left South Africans grappling with intensified blackouts over the weekend.

Heatwave intensifies loadshedding

Bheki Nxumalo, the head of generation at Eskom, said during a media briefing on Friday that increased load-shedding can also be attributed to the heatwave.

According to IOL, Nxumalo added that increased demand for air conditioning and fans during the sweltering conditions has added strain to the compromised power infrastructure.

Nxumalo stated that Eskom teams are working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

Public scepticism and frustration

Despite Eskom's explanation, South Africans are expressing their scepticism and frustration on social media.

See some comments below:

@BlaqMarvl said:

"Should the ANC remain in power after the elections, the blame will be entirely on us."

@SIAOnX wrote:

"If the coal is not wet it’s the heat."

@officialcollinc posted:

"They never run out of excuses."

@Gretchen_Ndou mentioned:

"In winter coal it’s wet and in summer coal it’s hot. Entlek what do you want Eskom it seems like you don’t even know how to fix the loadshedding crisis."

@Sunny4realmusa suggested:

"Guys don’t complain VOTE."

South Africans share tips to survive heatwave

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the heatwave is tearing through some parts of the country. The South African Weather Service warned residents to avoid the sun as much as possible.

Netizens shared some helpful tips on how residents can stay hydrated and be compassionate for each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News