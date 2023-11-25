Eskom’s Heatwave Excuse for Stage 6 Loadshedding Sparks Scepticism: “They Never Run Out of Excuses”
- Eskom implemented the highest level of load-shedding over the weekend due to a shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserve needs
- Eskom blamed the power crisis on the heatwave, causing increased demand for air conditioning and fans
- South Africans voiced their frustration, questioning Eskom's explanation and alleging a lack of accountability
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced the rolling out of Stage 6 load-shedding from Friday until 5 am on Monday.
Generating units loss
The power utility cited a severe shortage of generating capacity and the necessity to replenish emergency reserves.
Eskom reported the loss of five generating units within the past 24 hours, resulting in a critical shortage of generation capacity, reported TimesLIVE.
The move has left South Africans grappling with intensified blackouts over the weekend.
Heatwave intensifies loadshedding
Bheki Nxumalo, the head of generation at Eskom, said during a media briefing on Friday that increased load-shedding can also be attributed to the heatwave.
According to IOL, Nxumalo added that increased demand for air conditioning and fans during the sweltering conditions has added strain to the compromised power infrastructure.
Nxumalo stated that Eskom teams are working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.
Public scepticism and frustration
Despite Eskom's explanation, South Africans are expressing their scepticism and frustration on social media.
See some comments below:
@BlaqMarvl said:
"Should the ANC remain in power after the elections, the blame will be entirely on us."
@SIAOnX wrote:
"If the coal is not wet it’s the heat."
@officialcollinc posted:
"They never run out of excuses."
@Gretchen_Ndou mentioned:
"In winter coal it’s wet and in summer coal it’s hot. Entlek what do you want Eskom it seems like you don’t even know how to fix the loadshedding crisis."
@Sunny4realmusa suggested:
"Guys don’t complain VOTE."
South Africans share tips to survive heatwave
