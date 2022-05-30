South Africa's state-owned power utility, Eskom previously warned South Africans that loadshedding could be implemented on short notice. Briefly News will keep readers up to date with Eskom's loadshedding notices with live updates on loadshedding schedules and implementation.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to deal with another week of no electricity. This comes after the state-owned power utility Eskom announced on Monday, 30 May that Stage 2 rolling blackouts.

In a statement issued by Eskom on Twitter, the power utility stated that generation units at Majuba and Medupi power stations broke down. As result, loadshedding will be implemented during peak hours from 5pm to 10pm.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha stated that the generation units were supposed to come back online on Monday night. Eskom says it is currently 2246MW on planned maintenance, with another 15 847 MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns.

The power utility has also warned that loadshedding could persist throughout the week should there be further breakdowns, South Africans have also been warned to use electricity sparingly during peak hours.

Here's the full statement:

South Africans are tired of loadshedding

Heading online, South Africans are not pleased with Eskom for implementing more loadshedding. Some people are wondering if they should be confrontational with Eskom employees because of rolling blackouts.

Here are some comments:

@shaunsi57094640 said:

"Wtf keeps breaking every day? This is really sickening! How can a previously, industry-leading company, be having so many breakdowns and losing so much capacity like this?! During the day too, people are surely not overpowering the grid at this time? Gatvol honestly. "

@Zanee760620 said:

"Wow exactly like I predicted yesterday when you said you're suspending loadshedding. Can't even run the system without incidents for a day. Lost 2000MW in 24 hours. And still, not one political party is coming out in the media condemning this."

@AVissies said:

"So what was the purpose of ending loadshedding yesterday to bring it back today?"

@Nickth79 said:

"So @CyrilRamaphosa is this how we must live from now on??? Allow independent power producers to save us because clearly, you can’t. #VoetsekANC #FUeskom"

ANC plans to improve Eskom’s performance, wants to increase energy supply, says National Executive Committee

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress national executive committee has implemented an integrated resource plan to improve Eskom’s performance.

The NEC has committed to ensuring the country is no longer subjected to power cuts by creating a relationship with the private and public sectors.

An ANC media dialogue, focused on economic transformation and battle ideas, was held at the Luthuli House on Sunday 29 May. NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi said there is a need to reflect on what is being done on EIAs. Eyewitness News reported the ANC plans to motivate the exploration of mineral and gas resources.

