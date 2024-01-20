ANC members who died on their way to celebrate the party were laid to rest on 20 January 2024

More than 5 lost their lives while travelling to the ANC's 112th birthday from Limpopo to Mbombela

Many South Africans were touched by the unfortunate accident, and Fikile Mbalula will attend their funeral

ANC members died on the day that the party turned 112. They were on their way to celebrate with the political party when they met an unfortunate end

Fikile Mblula delivered the eulogy for the ANC members who died in an accident on the way to celebrate the party's 112th year. Image: Twitter / ANCLimpopo / Getty Images / Gianluigi Guercia

Source: UGC

Online users commented and shared their thoughts. Many expressed their condolences over the deaths that happened on R71 Magoebaskloof.

ANC members laid to rest

Five ANC passed away in a bus crash on the way to celebrate, so the ANC will be late to rest. According to SABC News, the deceased were Mashao Setabola, Mosima Makganyoga, Mapula Rakubu, Magret Rakubu, and Manti Mafomo died when a bus overturned on the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fikile Mbalula does eulogy for deceased ANC members

Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is set to attend the funeral, he said that the official will deliver an address on behalf of the ANC executive committee.

See a post of Fikile Mbalula giving his address:

Tebogo Faith wrote:

"May their souls rest in peace."

Evodia Nyediso Letsoara added:

"Amen."

Aubrey Mantwana commented:

"Rest well comrades."

South African Express condolences

Online users commented on the post. People wrote that they were moved by the passing of ANC members.

SA rejects Mbalula explanation for Nkandla statement

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, landed in hot water because of his recent Jacob Zuma statements. Mbalula recently revealed that the ANC lied about Zuma’s Nkandla swimming pool, and civil society immediately went for him. Although he tried to clarify his statements, South Africans believed he was becoming a liability to the party.

According to eNCA, #NotInMyName expressed concern over Mbalula’s comment in which Mbalula said that they defended a swimming pool and called it a fire pool.

Siyabulela Jentile, the #NotInMyName president, said the organisation is unsurprised. What was surprising was the extent to which the leadership’s arrogance in casually revealing information to the public.

Source: Briefly News