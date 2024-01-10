Cyril Ramaphosa is confident about overcoming load shedding, citing increased powers for Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

The President foresees an end to load shedding in the near future

According to the DA, the temporary relief from power cuts during the holidays was solely a result of reduced economic activity

Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident the country’s load-shedding problem could soon be solved. Image: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in resolving the country's load-shedding crisis, attributing hope to increased powers given to Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramaphosa, during his visit to Kwa-Ndebele in Mpumalanga, addressed the media and engaged with Amandebele kings on land issues and development.

According to SABC News, the President anticipates that load shedding could soon become a thing of the past.

"While we mentioned that load shedding is diminishing, resolving it isn't an instant fix; it requires time. We are putting every effort into reducing incidents of load shedding.

We've empowered the Minister of Electricity, collaborating with the Minister of Public Enterprises to intensify our focus on addressing this issue. I am optimistic that we will not only address it to a more satisfactory level but even eliminate load shedding."

Mzansi believes that this is due to votes

Clement Thomas says:

"He's saying that cause we're approaching the elections, voting for him again will really worsen things in South Africa."

Sean Marobe Sean stated:

"ANC is ending on Ramaphosa."

Mpho Molefe mentioned:

"Election time! They get excited about "actually doing the right things"

Urgent rescue was needed from ANC as load-shedding returned

According to the Democratic Alliance, Eskom's declaration of stage 3 load shedding within 24 hours of 2024 signalled the urgency to use our vote to defeat the ANC at the polls this year.

The brief respite from power cuts during the holidays was merely due to decreased economic activity. As the economy resumes normal operations, Eskom is compelled to swiftly reintroduce stage 3 load-shedding.

Mbalula: ANC falls short of targets

Previously, Briefly News reported that the ANC has not met its targets," noted Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, acknowledging that the party has yet to achieve its set goals.

Mbalula emphasised that there is still a considerable distance to cover in the journey ahead.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News