Eskom has re-introduced loadshedding, with stage two lasting until 10 January

The Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said that the country must expect days with loadshedding and days without

South Africans joked about the announcement and concocted theories about why loadshedding returned

South Africans joked about Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's announcement about loadshedding. Images: Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images and Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

Eskom has announced that the country will experience stage two from 9 January until 5 am the following day, when stage one will be implemented. This will continue until further notice. South Africans had no words to say about loadshedding and felt it was making their lives miserable.

Loadshedding returns

According to SABC News, Eskom struggled to return two generating units to service and lost three generating units. It also revealed that it relies mainly on old coal-fired power stations for electricity. Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa also painted a bleak picture of the country's future where loadshedding is concerned.

He revealed that the low demand decreased loadshedding but expressed the unlikelihood of a loadshedding free future. He added that most units are unreliable, and the utility plans to ensure maintenance reduce repeat failure. He also remarked that the units are unreliable, and the county will go through days of no loadshedding and days of loadshedding.

Mzansi comes up with theories

South Africans on Facebook came up with the wildest theories about why the country is experiencing loadshedding after no loadshedding during the festive season.

Nkosazana Radebe wrote:

“I don’t believe there is an energy shortage in the country. They are just disciplining us for an offence we have no idea of. I don't know why we are at the receiving end of someone waking up early.”

Desiré van der Merve said:

“They just can’t get it right. Is it due to the coal getting wet from the rain?”

Rodney Phillips remarked:

“Loadshedding was due to the wind.”

TJ Majorsticx Sixnine added:

“Is this the ‘until further notice’ we were told about just yesterday?”

Tseko Kabinyane asked:

“So what must we do? Nine wasted years with five years of loadshedding.”

More loadshedding because of maintenance, says Ramokgopa

