The appointment of a minister of electricity by Cyril Ramaphosa did not leave many South Africans hopeful

The new government position to deal with the Eskom crisis was bestowed upon Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa

The South Africans initially had little faith in the man until he started speaking about the issue at hand

South Africans shared their thoughts about the minister of electricity. Due to mismanagement at Eskom, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa was appointed to deal with the loadshedding crisis.

The new electricity minister impressed many South Africans after a video of him expressing concern went viral on Twitter. Image: Getty Images: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A Twitter video of the new minister talking about the power crisis caused a buzz. Some South Africans thought that the newly appointed electricity minister was showing promise as someone who could help with the situation.

Twitter users discuss Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa

A post by had people showing support for the minister of electricity. The minister shared some of his concerns about fixing the energy crisis in South Africa. Watch the video below:

South Africans think electricity minister sounds promising

People thought that the electricity minister sounded like he knew the right questions to ask after he expressed doubt about renewable energy. Netizens enjoyed hearing him speak, restoring their faith that he could do something.

@Mbali_Mod commented:

"The renewables gang won't be happy about this."

@Hofnie_ commented:

"At least he’s being honest about wind and solar."

@nZeroh_ commented:

"The minister is on to something #ElectricityMinister."

@Niipale_Pandeni commented:

"I am starting to like this guy."

@Khaliphan_B commented:

"You know giving anyone from the ANC "Benefit of a Doubt" is a double edged sword one that will only end tears (for you). At this point I am just waiting for #2024Elections"

@Gentle_gianty commented:

"One of few ministers who knows what he is talking about."

