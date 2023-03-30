One man made a funny video about wanting to move because of loadshedding, and he chose an interesting potential

The black man in the video made a joke about looking for a place to stay in Orania, an Afrikaans white-only community

Online users were in stitches because the town has residents who wanted to be white only, and the creator was black

A video went viral on TikTok, as one man made a dark joke. The guy searched for a place to stay in Orania.

Loadshedding made a black man consider living in Orania, a whites-only town. Images: @khumithebish

People that they have video was hilarious as it got hundreds of likes. Many people thought it was amusing that the man was desperate enough to try and find refuge in the whites-only town as a black guy.

Black man jokes about moving to Orania

A man on TikTok @khumithebish created a video of himself looking for property in Orania. The town is most notorious for being a white-only town. Briefly News reported on apartments in Orania that impressed South Africans.

South Africa amused by video of man looking to move to Orania

The creator's video was hilarious, with loadshedding plaguing most South Africans. A national shutdown was driven by people's irritation with the government's lack of service delivery under Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.

@nozie_theseed commented:

"You can keep the land mlungu."

@pymyluv commended:

"You made my day, said and dusted."

@zoratheexplora commented:

"They get loadshedding lmao."

@mjiwuam commented:

"That property is R5544?"

@tiktok.comm.guidlines:

"Same.. just say we spent a lot of time outside tanning by the pool because of loadshedding, maybe they will accept."

@avril_albetti commented:

"Wat soek jy daar.(What are you looking for?)"

@schadefox_art commented:

"Don't do it , run babes! my granny had a saying "Plastic grass is always green but its full of foot fungus"

@yousenze commented:

"Ek kom saam.(I am coming with you)"

