Although loadshedding is still a problem in South Africa, the Minister of Electricity gave a positive update

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced to South Africa that they would be able to enjoy their festive season without inconveniences

Many people chimed in to discuss Eskom and were savage as they commented on how the power utility service was up and running

Eskom gave South Africa an early Christmas gift. The state electricity provider was optimistic about handling the electricity load for the festive season.

Eskom Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told SA there would be no loadshedding. Image: Klaus Vedfelt / Bloomberg

Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, addressed the public. Many people reacted to the news.

Christmas in South Africa will be loadshedding-free

The electricity Minister said that Eskom's units are doing well. TimesLIVE reported that Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa confirmed that the country will not have any power cuts over Christmas weekend.

How will Eskom avoid loadshedding for Christmas?

Eskom announced that they consistently improved the generation capacity, which they credited to lower demand. The statements highlighted that they have sufficient energy reserved and guarantee that there would be no loadshedding until next week Friday.

South Africa reacts to loadsheddding-free Christmas guarantees.

Many people wrote that they were unconvinced that Eskom had a real problem. Peeps had questions about Eskom's inconsistent performance.

Ziphozethu Mazwana said:

"Yeah, this loadshedding will be back to work on the 3rd of January 2024."

Bongumusa Eugene Ncube commented:

"When kids a writing, there is no power."

Mogomotsi Masege added:

"The guy who implement loadshedding is on Christmas leave, he'll come back recharged in January."

Elizabeth Blanche wrote:

"We need a loadshedding free country #Loadsheddingmustfall."

Mfulathela Khombelako said:

"Good I'm tired of loadshedding they must give us a time with our beautiful families and enjoy life"

South Africa faces at least 5 years of loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom has warned South Africans to brace for at least five years of load shedding due to several risks and unknowns. This is according to the entity's Medium Term System Adequacy Outlook (MTSAO) for 2024-2028.

The MTSAO report states that the current energy forecast is uncertain due to ongoing high-interest rates putting pressure on the economy, loadshedding, political uncertainty, high unemployment rate, increasing poverty and overall economic decline.

The study indicates that a combination of new capacity and increased availability of existing accommodation could mitigate supply shortfalls arising from the impromptu outages.

Source: Briefly News