Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced that the recent absence of loadshedding was due to a reduction in demand

He added that although there has been no loadshedding recently, the system is still unstable, and Eskom is doing its best to ramp maintenance up

South Africans joked that the reason why loadshedding was suspended was because of the launch of the new MK party

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed why there had been no loadshedding recently. Images: GCIS/ Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced that loadshedding was suspended due to a demand reduction. However, he added that this did not mean the system was unstable. South Africans remarked that recent political developments may have pushed Eskom to improve.

Loadshedding is reduced because of low demand

According to SABC News, Ramokgopa briefed the media on 21 December about the Energy Action plan and revealed that the system improved by 3000 megawatts. He points out that the demand averages almost 25,000 megawatts, so there has not been any loadshedding lately.

He added that Eskom is aggressively approaching maintenance and wants to avoid the crisis of units failing. Despite the reduction in loadshedding, Ramokgopa indicated that the system is far from becoming reliable.

Netizens say MK party scared Eskom

South Africans on Facebook jokingly attributed the reduction in loadshedding to the formation of the new MK party, which was recently announced.

RevDr Abel Dube said:

“Thanks to the launching of the MK party, loadshedding was suspended to level 0.”

Victor Nkosinath Msongelwa commented:

“It’s the result of the MK party.”

Malee Nkwanyana remarked:

“Thanks to Mkhonto Wesizwe, they’re now feeling the pressure by suspending loadshedding.”

Bhelekazi Khuboni pointed out:

“MK made them come to their senses. People are not all stupid to be fooled by the ANC.”

Some foretold the return of loadshedding

Others believed that loadshedding would return soon and slammed the government for failing to remove it.

Sanele Justice Mthembu said:

“I applaud you for not lying that you are getting things under control because it’s clear you are incapable and incompetent like your bosses. Loadshedding will reconvene after the festive season, guys.”

King Blaq pointed out:

“There comes January load-shedding. It will be stage 8 with excuses that units tripped because of heat and the high demand for aircons. This guy and his announcements are unpredictable.”

ArcelorMittal sheds 35000 jobs

Similarly, Briefly News reported that ArcelorMittal is set to shed 3500 jobs because of loadhedding.

The steel production company announced that the energy crisis and Trnasnet's rising costs contributed to the company's severe drop in profits. Consequently, the company has no option but to cut 3500 jobs. Many blamed the ANC for the turn of events.

