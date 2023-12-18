2205 mine workers at ImPlats Platinum Mine have refused to come to the surface after their shift ended

They embarked on an illegal protest, and they are yet to make their demands clear

South Africans found themselves pondering on miners resorting to underground protests

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered service delivery issues and protests at Daily Sun for four years.

SA is worried that miners have resorted to underground sit-ins. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Another underground protest took place at a mine in Rustenburg. Over 2000 workers at the implats Platinum Mine in the North West refused to resurface after their shift on 18 December, embarking on an illegal protest. The protest broke out in two shafts after mining operations ceased and miners were called to resurface. South Africans noted that underground strikes are becoming a norm in the country.

2205 miners refuse to resurface after shift

According to TimesLIVE, miners who worked at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mne were expected to return from their shift after operations were suspended. However, the 2205 workers refused to come out. It’s also believed some were being held underground against their will. They have not yet given the mine their demands.

The mine revealed that emergency personnel have been mobilised to ensure the miners’ safety, as there may be risks of dehydration and shortage of food. Furthermore, there are fears the protest action might turn violent should different factions clash underground.

Mzansi concerned by underground sit-in

South Africans on Facebook noted with concern the rising trend in miners protesting by remaining underground.

Sandisile Nyathi observed:

“The underground protest is strategic to avoid being killed by the police as they did in 2012 in Marikana.”

Thom Sibanda said:

“The underground sit-in is becoming a habit.”

Karen Leite burst out:

“Don’t allow food and water in. It’s unprotected. They can leave at any time. Fire the lot!”

Bhele Manyonya was worried.

“People are gambling with their lives and testing God.”

Thapelo Archnels Sizani suggested:

“Ntionalise those mines, and we won’t have such problems.”

Mqansa Mabuthokazulu Nkosi remarked:

“Not even a week goes by without miners dying, and these mines want to fire them. It’s hard in South Africa.”

100 Miners were trapped underground after shaft accident

Recently, Briefly News also reported that 11 people died and 42 miners were injured after a horrific accident at ImPlats Mine left 100 miners stuck underground.

The accident happened when one of the conveyor belts snapped on one of the shafts, sending the shaft lift to plummet underground. South Africans raised the issue of safety and maintenance at mines and called for the South African Police Service to investigate the accident.

Source: Briefly News