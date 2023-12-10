Gold One Mineworkers in the east of Johannesburg are on a unique strike to make their voices heard

The workers are determined to get their way, and some have taken to extremes to achieve their mission

Gold One Mine's head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, said the strike is a mixture of voluntary strikers and some who are forced

JOHANNESBURG - A Springs mining facility, Gold One Mines, is facing unrelenting strikes. Ziyaad Hassam, who represents the Gold One legal team, explained the complexity of the miners' strike.

Gold One miners are on strike and are willing to stay underground. Image Luca Sola / bucky_za

Source: Getty Images

South African Facebook users shared their thoughts on the miner's plight. Gold One management is also following a plan to keep workers safe.

Gold One mine shut down underway

According to SABC News, more than 400 miners have stayed underground as a form of protest. Ziyaah Hassam, the legal head for Gold One mine, said that some are hostages while others stand in solidarity with 50 retrenched workers who had a hand in October sit-downs.

Why are Gold One miners underground?

The legal rep for Gold One Mine said they have yet to determine the reasons for the sit-in. He said:

"There’s a small group of people in balaclavas. So, we don’t know their identity, but they are holding the rest of the employees against their will."

The sit-in is over the 50 workers who were sacked and for the recognition of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) as a union, according to eNCA management will supply food to the striking workers.

SA fears for Gold One miners' lives

Online users shared their thoughts on the miners' actions. Some expressed their doubt that workers were being held hostage, while others prayed for their safety

Zukisa Solo said:

"If anything happens to them, the families must fine the company at least R500 billion, so that it can shuts it doors, we tired of careless crooks about people's lives."

Andries Dre Masopoga commented:

"I don't believe this is a hostage situation, probably their freedom of strike or picketing doesn't allow them to have it underground, their safety is still under mine management, and they are seriously putting their lives in danger."

Donald McDonald wrote:

"Mine bosses must give what miners want that's all"

Khahliso Lenka exclaimed:

"It's hectic."

Samuhanga Konsolo Chinyama was hopeful:

"Good Lord I pray for their safety in Jesus name, in Zambia too they're still searching for miners trapped."

