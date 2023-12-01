Steel giant ArcelorMittal is due to lay 3500 workers off, an announcement they made earlier this week to workers

The company's CEO said that the debilitating energy crisis, the rising costs of Transnet operations and the scrap metal ban contributed to the decision

South Africans were moved to sadness by the decision and blamed the African National Congress for the job loss

3500 people working for ArcelorMittal will be without jobs. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ArcelorMittal is set to shed 35000 jobs to be sustainable. Thanks to load shedding and high Transnet costs, the steel manufacturer has taken a huge knock. South Africans mourned the realisation that 3500 families will have no source of income.

ArcelorMittal to retrench 3500 workers

According to eNCA, ArcelorMittal has been devastatingly knocked by the energy crisis. The company's CEO, Kobus Verster, said that the lack of growth and demand is one of the main problem areas. He revealed that the announcement was made this week, and they have begun engaging the government, Transnet, and unions. They will continue to see if they can find solutions. They believe that the demand problem will not likely be solved shortly. He also believes that the ban on scrap exports gave their competitors an edge above them.

Citizens cry at thousands of jobs lost

South Africans on Facebook were heartbroken at the sheer number of lost jobs thanks to loadshedding.

Lindie Van Wyngaardt wrote:

“This is so sad. This giant steel company carries a lot of towns where the men are the main breadwinners for their homes. This is heartbreaking.”

Sanjev Roopnarain wrote:

“Today Mitttal, tomorrow VW. Next year, Ford. Yet we will still vote for them. Soon we will all be without work. No government grants because the tax of the middle class has disappeared.”

Itumeleng Lorenzo Mabele added:

“The ANC should be proud.”

Leon James Hargreaves remarked:

“We are feeling the pain of the ANC government’s failures now. Thanks to the never-ending loadshedding, companies are retrenching their workforce.”

Jacques John was mad.

“All thanks to Eskom and the corrupt government!”

Sandile Dlomo was sad.

“The new dawn Ramaphosa promised South Africans.”

Munyai Wa Afrika added:

“The economy is fumbling mainly due to ANC administrative strategies.”

