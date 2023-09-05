South Africans need to brace themselves for an increase in the intensity of loadshedding

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed that Eskom's push to focus on maintenance will result in higher power cuts

South Africans are fed up with the same old excuses for loadshedding and heatedly voiced their displeasure

JOHANNESBURG - Just after South Africans have been plunged into Stage 6 loadshedding, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has issued a sober warning.

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned that loadshedding will get worse in the short term. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Ramokgopa gave an update on the energy crisis on Tuesday morning, 5 September, where he revealed that the planned power cuts will likely worsen in the coming week before they get better, Mail & Guardian reported.

Thanks to R254 billion of fiscal relief from the National Treasury, Eskom will now ramp up planned maintenance, increasing the intensity of loadshedding.

Ramokgopa explained why loadshedding worsened

The electricity minister also explained why the nation was suddenly experiencing higher stages of loadshedding after enjoying several weeks of minimal power cuts.

Ramokgopa told the media that the embattled power utility had failed to stick to its planned maintenance schedule, resulting in increased loadshedding, The Citizen reported.

Ramokgopa explained that Eskom's dwindling coffers were in a deficit, which meant the utility could not afford to perform routine maintenance.

Exploiting the generating units without the necessary tune-up caught up with the utility, thus resulting in higher stages of loadshedding.

SA outraged by increased loadshedding

Below are some comments:

@aczimalirana said:

"This is just unacceptable we can't live like this in the 21st century, going half of the day without electricity."

@CaregiversJhb1 criticised:

"Repeat, repeat, repeat - stuck recording."

@Rheekado28 warned:

"Listen here, wena minister of dancing. We want electricity, or they will be hell to pay. @ANCParliament @GautengANC will witness the wrath of fed-up people. You oldies should retire and give youth a chance."

@BobMajova jabbed:

"Oh! The Minister of Loadshedding."

