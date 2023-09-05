Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's dance moves have landed him in trouble again

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane criticised the minister for letting loose while South Africans have been pushed into Stage 6 loadshedding

Maimane predicted that the ruling ANC would use Zanu-PF tactics in the build-up to elections to trick citizens into voting for it

JOHANNESBURG - A sea of backlash has engulfed Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa after being filmed letting his hair down.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's viral dancing video sparks heavy criticism from Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & Fredrik Lerneryd

A video of the ever-dancing minister doing what he does best at an African National Congress (ANC) event went viral on social media, and citizens are up in arms.

Video of Ramokgopa dancing causes waves

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and accompanied it with scathing criticism of Ramokgopa.

Maimane slammed the electricity minister and his fellow ANC members for dancing the day away, only to thrust South Africans into Stage 6 loadshedding.

Mmusi Maimane criticises ANC

Maimane also accused the governing ANC party of using Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF tactics on citizens.

Maimane criticised:

"We know the strategy is to save money as much as possible to buy diesel for the three months before elections."

The BOSA leader implored South Africans not to forget the hours of loadshedding endured when they head to the polls and loadshedding suddenly stops.

Ramgokgopa is set to provide an update on the loadshedding crisis on Tuesday, 5 September, The Citizen reported.

Mzansi agrees with Mmusi Maimane

Below are some comments:

@zwelandilemtya said:

"As much as you are an opposition leader, you telling the truth."

@Reinie13 added:

"They also need to save money for all the Streetwise Twos they will be handing out the month before the election."

@RSAnewz criticised:

"Dancing all the way to Stage 6."

@NtsakoEGezane claimed:

"Sometimes you need time to enjoy and forget about the problems of this country."

@RedjaneOG stated:

"Maybe they were hoping all the dancing would create enough energy to power the country."

