One person on TikTok refused to let any loadshedding by Eskom affect their cooking schedule

A man showed that they came up with an inventive idea on how to keep the pots going even during power cuts

Online users who saw the hack in the video cracked jokes about the extreme measures that the man took

Loadshedding forced one person to try and cook with candles. A creator on TikTok filmed an interesting video showing how they came up with the creative idea.

A TikTok video of loadshedding forcing a man to cook using small candles. Image: @shiraz_sibeko

Source: TikTok

Many people were fascinated by the video as it got over 2,000 likes. There were a number of comments from peeps who added their two cents to the cooking hack.

Desperate man finds alternative way to cook during loadshedding in TikTok video

@shiraz_sibeko posted a video of his pot of stew boiling even though there was no electricity because of loadshedding. A TikTokker showed that there were scented candles burning underneath the pot. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by cooking method during load shedding

Netizens admitted that the effort was worth it. People applauded the man and his creative solution. Some cautioned that the cooking set-up could be a fire hazard and should be done with water nearby.

MaNzimase commented:

"Why am I shocked that it’s actually cooking."

nthabiseng wrote:

"That’s smart actually."

Mary added:

"Tiktok really makes me forget about my problems."

Thando said:

"No way, well done. At least the room smells nice , a win is a win I guess."

Kai joked:

"Chicken lavender strawberry for dinner."

Load shedding has South Africans up in arms

Scheduled power cuts in South Africa are common, and most citizens get negatively affected. Online users often cope with the frustrating loadshedding through jokes.

Source: Briefly News