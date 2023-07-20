One lady turned her pair of jeans into a skirt and made content out of the whole process to show her audience

A video shows how the TikTok creator used her impeccable sewing skills to turn pants into a floor length skirt

Many people were amazed by how the woman made it look easy, while others remained sceptical

A woman demonstrated her passion for fashion and decided to get a long denim skirt without going shopping. A video shows that the stunner got creative with how she'd achieve the look.

The video received over 16 000 people in awe of her talent. People commented and shared their thoughts on the sewing tutorial.

TikTok video shows woman making maxi skirt from unwanted jeans

@destiny.manda, a creator who can sew, used her skills to her advantage to be part of the latest maxi skirt trend. The lady cut open a pair of old jeans and then sewed them back together as a skirt. Watch the video below to see how the creator achieved th DIY:

Fashion lovers amazed by TikTokker's tailoring skills

Many people had countless compliments for the creator who came up with a bright idea. Netizens said they've needed a similar tutorial, and she made a helpful one.

Asanda was unsure she could recreate the look:

"This used to be so easy to do growing up.. Why does it look like I'd just ruin a pair of jeans now."

19 commented:

"I've been thinking of recreating one of my jeans alike this ,I needed this ! now I'm convinced !"

Boitumelo Pula wrote:

"Literally gonna try this today!! Now!! Thanks , bye!"

Ron Sabelo added:

"Cute!"

JoobieJoo enjoyed the DIY:

"My big sister used to do this way back in the early 20s."

Andi_xo added

"It’s helpful ok !"

TikTok users inspired by other creators' sense of fashion

Many people love to show off what they wear every day. One woman showed people what she wore every day for 7 days, and was a viral hit.

