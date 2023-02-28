Online users took offence after a lady showed people how she makes the most of all her dresses by wearing them together

The fashionista made tutorials of what she does when she thinks a dress is too short and needs extra length

People took the time to react to the lady's no sew dress hack videos with honest reviews about how it looked

People had thoughts about a lady's way of making her dresses longer. The lady in the video wanted people to learn how to turn short dresses into floor-length ones in one step.

A woman layered some dresses in a TikTok tutorial, and people hated the life hack. Image: @blackqueen_509

Source: UGC

Most people did not appreciate that tutorial. Peeps argued that the TikTokker should have just bought a long dress.

Lady transforms dresses into formal gowns in fashion TikTok

Online users had opinions after @blackqueen_509 showed how she could turn her short dresses into long ones. The beauty in the video shows a gold and black flared skirt underneath a shorter dress to make a fishtail shift dress.

What's the transformation video below:

Peeps share opinions about lady's TikTok dress hack

Mzansi loves to see others' fashion choices, and people could not get over the life hack. While many were bothered, some defended her innovative idea.

thelmaejaks commented:

"You should have just listened to the no."

DunyieM commented:

"Why though?"

Nathalie K. commented:

"Still a big NO."

Bahija commented:

"Umuhle. [Beautiful]"

zaniii commented:

"Y’all there’s literally nothing wrong with this."

