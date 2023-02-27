A woman from Botswana has set TikTok alight with her stunning handmade dress, showcasing her impressive sewing skills

The self-taught tailor is proving that your big day doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag as she flaunts her one-of-a-kind wedding dress design

Social media users can't get enough of the women's one-of-a-kind creations as they continue to captivate and inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

A self-taught tailor has TikTok buzzing about her extraordinary talent. Her handmade dress, which is nothing short of brilliant, has been garnering attention online.

Botswana native is taking TikTok by storm with her one-of-a-kind designs. Image: @bylaone Source: Tiktok

In the video, the woman flaunts one of her self-made creations to attract customers. Using the caption, "For my beautiful brides to be," user @bylaone shows potential clients how stunning they could look in one of her designs.

Her stunning handstitched dress has been making rounds on social media, collecting over 700,000 views on the app.

Take a look at the awesome video below:

Botswana TikTokker's wedding dress designs are driving social media nuts

The stunning woman and her designs received many compliments online:

Briefly News put together some of the best comments:

@Thenjiwe thought the outfit was purchased:

"Please share the plug ya the short dress please."

@Miriam wanted to know how she could get a dress of her own:

"I want this outfit."

@butterflykisses4031 had nothing but compliments:

"Gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous."

Palesa Tau was looking for an occasion to wear the design:

"I feel like I must get married next week now. I have seven days to find a man who will marry me just for this outfit."

17 South African fashion designers you should be following

The woman is not the only African designer showing off her immense talent. Recently Briefly News reported on 17 South African fashion designers who gripped the nation's attention.

These South African fashion designers stood against all the odds to show what Mzansi has to offer. Without these local names, we couldn't enjoy our favourite African prints and good-quality fabrics.

These designers and TikTok influencers are proving that anyone can achieve their dreams with determination and passion.

