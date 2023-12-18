The City of Tshwane will spend R2.6 million maintaining and upgrading the Mabopane, Nellmapius and Marabastad taxi ranks

The City also announced that 26 workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme will be given jobs for the maintenance programme

South Africans saw the amount and thought that it might be looted instead of being used as intended

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans think government officials will loot the money to upgrade Tshwane's taxi ranks. Images: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

The City of Tshwane is set to spend almost R3 million maintaining three of its taxi ranks. The City announced that it would be revamping the Marabastad, Mabopane, and Nellmapius taxi ranks. South Africans did not believe the money would be spent on what it intended. Some saw this as an opportunity for the state coffers to be looted.

Tshwane to spend millions on upgrading taxi ranks

reported that R2.6 million will be spent upgrading and maintaining the taxi ranks. The upgrades will be targeted towards upgrading toilets, office blocks, benches, platform shelters and electrical works. The City also announced that 26 community members would be employed through the Expanded Public Works Programme to perform maintenance and upgrades.

According to the City's Roads and Transport MMC, Katlego Mathebe, the City's maintenance efforts will create more opportunities for the public to place more trust in the City and its facilities. Mathebe also called on all stakeholders to cooperate to ensure successful maintenance.

South Africans think the millions will be spent

Netizens on Facebook wondered if any money would be spent on maintaining the facilities.

Alfred Mariri said:

“They must pay the workers first.”

Brenda Declerk was unamused.

“They can’t even maintain anything.”

Koketsow K Mahlangu pointed out:

“The money will be looted soon, I’m sure.”

Emmanuel Nxumalo sarcastically asked:

“And loot how much?”

Matimba Matt Ngobeni compared the City's buses to the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit system, which is in use in Johannesburg.

“Unlike the City of Johannesburg, their Rea Vaya buses are stuck almost daily.”

