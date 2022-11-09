City of Tshwane e-Recruitment system: register, login and more

The City of Tshwane e-Recruitment system is an online platform that allows job seekers to apply for jobs and track the status of their applications. It is one of the most exclusive e-Recruitment systems run by a government entity like the Tshwane municipality. It is a one stop platform that includes learning about career fairs hosted by the city.

The City of Tshwane is the metropolitan municipality that serves as the local government of South Africa's northern Gauteng Province. The metropolitan area is centred on Pretoria, with nearby towns and regions included in the local government region.

How to access the City Tshwane careers

If you are an ongoing user of the City of Tshwane e-Recruitment system, you must log in to your account and surf through the available careers. But if you are new to the system, you must create an account by registering in the recruitment portal.

How to register for the city of Tshwane online recruitment

If you want to peruse through the job vacancies and apply where you qualify, follow these steps. On the page, look for the register tab and tap on it. Once the registration page opens, provide all the necessary data. You must have the following personal details:

First name

Cellphone number

Last name

User name

Password

E-mail address

After filling in all the details, at the bottom of the page is a check box for a privacy statement. Ensure you have read the privacy statement and tick the check box. Once you have accepted the privacy statement, click on the register tab. After clicking on the register tab, you will receive an e-mail message to the address you specified during registration. If you are an external applicant, ensure you confirm the registration by clicking on the link you receive.

How to log in after registration

After registration, follow these steps to access your account.

After clicking on the received e-mail, the link will take you to the personal career pages to log in.

To log in, input the user name sent in your e-mail.

Then input the Password that you provided at the registration stage.

To finish, tap on the login button to access the City of Tshwane careers.

City of Tshwane vacancies 2022

The City of Tshwane keeps updating its online recruitment portal with any emerging job vacancies. If you are registered and have uploaded your details, you can submit your application and track its status from the portal.

All you need is to log into the City of Tshwane e-Recruitment portal and follow the instructions. Here are some critical takeaways if you are interested in applying for a vacancy:

Ensure you strictly stick to the application deadlines. The system will reject any late applications.

Ensure you have updated your CV with your latest career development and achievements before submitting your application.

The selection panel may require you to present the original copies of the documents despite the availability of soft copies.

The selection panel reserves the right to reject your application for failure to comply with all the requirements.

The selection panel responds within 21 days. You should consider your application only successful if you get a response within 21 days.

How can I apply online in Tshwane?

You can apply online in Tshwane by visiting the website of the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. Once there, you will need to create an account and log in. After logging in, you can access the online application form.

How do I log a call to the City of Tshwane?

You can log a call to the City of Tshwane by calling the city's customer service number at 012 358 9999. When you call, ensure you have your account number and address ready so that the customer service representative can assist you.

Is the Tshwane municipality open?

The Tshwane Municipality opens at 8 am from Mondays to Fridays. It is closed on public holidays. The municipality offers various services, including but not limited to the following:

Account payments

Building plans

Licenses

Permits

Registrations

Utilities

Can I get a job in the City of Tshwane?

You can get a job in the City of Tshwane. You can apply for jobs online on the City of Tshwane website. You can also attend career and job fairs. You can find out about these events by subscribing to the City of Tshwane's newsletter or following the City of Tshwane on social media.

The City of Tshwane provides many services to its residents. The municipality is also in charge of creating job opportunities for Tshwane residents. You can apply for a job in the City of Tshwane by visiting the website and following the online job application instructions.

