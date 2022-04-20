More than 80 healthcare facilities were damaged in the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and will cost R184 million to repair

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo visited the affected areas to assess what needs to be done

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said service delivery at all healthcare facilities is operational

DURBAN - The recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal have caused damage to 84 healthcare facilities, which will cost an estimated R184 million to repair, according to local government. Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and his deputy, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, visited the affected areas where they accessed the damage caused.

Department officials began their examinations at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, where there is a water shortage.

More than 440 people were pronounced dead in the province and President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster.

Several water tankers were delivered to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital. The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said service delivery at all healthcare facilities is back on track. The Inanda Newtown A Community Health Centre (CHC) was shut down due to the damage. Simelane said the patients from Inanda CHC had to be transferred to other areas, News24 reported.

A total of 318 autopsies have been conducted and 58 still must be performed. Residents are urged to identify bodies at mortuaries. It was also noted that manual medical files were damaged by rains and the minister and deputy minister offered to implement an e-Health programme, according to City Press.

