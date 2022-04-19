A leader of the ANC in eThekwini was shot and killed in Adams Mission in the south of Durban on Monday night

Youth League member Mfundo Mokoena, who was gunned down, was described as “dedicated and promising cadre”

The political party made calls for police to swiftly arrest of the criminal responsible for Mokoena's killing

DURBAN - An African National Congress (ANC) leader in eThekwini was gunned down near a bus stop, kwaCele, in Adams Mission in the south of Durban on Monday 18 April. Youth League member and branch secretary Mfundo Mokoena was killed. Police have not yet released details of his death.

An ANC leader in eThekwini, Mfundo Mokoena, was shot and killed in Durban.

The ANC’s Deputy Secretary Nkosenhle Madlala and Secretary Musa Nciki were shocked and saddened by Mokoena’s death, conveying their condolences to his loved ones and the movement for the loss of a “dedicated and promising cadre”.

He was also a member of the South African Students Congress during his studies at KZN Coastal FET College, TimesLIVE reported. The members also added that his killers have robbed society of a bright mind.

Mokoena was a firm supporter of Thabani Nyawose, who was contesting for the position of the ANC regional chairperson and failed to gain control of the region last week. Numerous political leaders have been killed in the province in recent times, according to Eyewitness News.

The political party calls for anyone with information on the killing to come forward and prompt action from law enforcement.

ANC in crisis, Zweli Mkhize demands an end to political killings

Briefly News previously reported that Zweli Mkhize called for an end to political killings following a string of murders in KwaZulu-Natal. He spoke at the funeral service of ANC eThekwini ward councillor Minenhle Mkhize. Minenhle was gunned down earlier in the month.

Mkhize said that the killings need to end and the ANC cannot "sit back and allow this", according to eNCA. In another incident highlighting the scourge of political violence, Nanziwe Rulashe's home was fired upon.

The ANC Amathole District Municipality councillor made headlines earlier in the month when she was dragged out of her offices and assaulted. IFP National Council member and Speaker of the AmaJuba District Municipality, Reginald Bhekumndeni Ndima, was also killed in an attack.

