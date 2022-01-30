ANC in Crisis, Zweli Mkhize Demands an End to Political Killings

Zweli Mkhize has called for an end to political killings following a string of fatal attacks on politicians

He spoke at the funeral of ANC eThekwini ward councillor Minenhle Mkhize who was gunned down earlier in January

A number of other incidents have taken place recently including the killing of IFP National Council member Reginald Bhekumndeni Ndima

DURBAN - Zweli Mkhize has called for an end to political killing following a string of murders in KwaZulu-Natal.

He spoke at the funeral service of ANC eThekwini ward councillor Minenhle Mkhize. Minenhle was gunned down earlier in the month.

Zweli Mkhize has called for an end to political killings.

Source: UGC

Mkhize said that the killings need to end and the ANC cannot "sit back and allow this" according to eNCA.

In another incident highlighting the scourge of political violence, Nanziwe Rulashe's home was fired upon. The ANC Amathole district municipality councillor made headlines earlier in the month when she was dragged out of her offices and assaulted.

IFP National Council member and Speaker of the AmaJuba District Municipality Reginald Bhekumndeni Ndima was also killed in an attack according to eNCA.

"Her memory will live": Tembisa Dept. Principal Thembisile Ngendane laid to rest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Deputy Principal Thembisile Ngendane was laid to rest this weekend. The beloved educator was gunned down outside Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa last week.

Her husband Wiseman Ngendane, several school students and even the MEC Panyaza Lesufi gave touching tributes at the service. They said their final goodbyes at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Saturday, News24 reports.

Remembering his wife, Wiseman shared that the family is trying to be strong but definitely miss Thembisile every day.

"I miss my wife, I miss her smile and I just miss her presence. I am broken, my kids are trying hard to be strong, but it's not easy at all. Death is never easy. I am angry at those who killed my wife. I'm angry because it's because of their selfishness that we had to bury a wonderful woman," he said.

Learners mourn the death of a deputy principal who was gunned down outside school

In more on this story, Briefly News previously reported that a group of learners at Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa, on the East Rand paid tribute to their beloved deputy principal who was killed in a brazen shooting outside the school on Friday, 21 January.

The late Thembisile Ngendane, 50, was gunned down by three men outside the school.

There has been an outpour of condolences on social media for the late educator. Video clips of a special assembly held at the school have been shared online and see emotional learners joined together in song as they hold lit candles and balloons.

