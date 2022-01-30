The funeral service of slain educator Thembisile Ngendane took place this Saturday

Taking to the podium, Ngendane's husband expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love after the brutal crime and said he misses his wife dearly

Gauteng's Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi also addressed the crowd and said no mercy would be given to those found guilty of Ngendane's murder

Former Deputy Principal Thembisile Ngendane was laid to rest this weekend. The beloved educator was gunned down outside Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa last week.

The funeral service of slain educator Thembisile Ngendane took place this Saturday. Images: @ewnupdates/Twitter, @ElijahMhlanga/Twitter, @ZikhonaTshona/Twitter

Her husband Wiseman Ngendane, several school students and even the MEC Panyaza Lesufi gave touching tributes at the service. They said their final goodbyes at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Saturday, News 24 reports.

Remembering his wife, Wiseman shared that the family is trying to be strong but definitely miss Thembisile every day.

"I miss my wife, I miss her smile and I just miss her presence. I am broken, my kids are trying hard to be strong, but it's not easy at all. Death is never easy. I am angry at those who killed my wife. I'm angry because it's because of their selfishness that we had to bury a wonderful woman," he said.

eNCA reports that Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi also took to the podium. He shared that he wished he had answers concerning the brutal killing.

He also emphasised the lack of forgiveness that would be shown to those found guilty of this senseless murder.

"Forgive me, the leadership of the church. I am at the centre of forgiveness. But as for these killers, forgiveness must escape them. We have lost a good teacher," Lesufi said.

“South Africans don't understand what it takes to prepare a good teacher or the role our educators are playing to nurture our children. I felt I need to come to you educators and to be in the same space and same room with you to express how deeply hurt we are.

