Laerskool Theresapark Doubles Down on Decision to Dump Afrikaans

Laerskool Theresapark has doubled down on its decision to terminate Afrikaans as a subject

The school governing body defended the decision and said that it was purely financial

The school's demographic has changed and fewer Afrikaans students are enrolling

PRETORIA - Laerskool Theresaparkin located in Pretoria has announced that the school governing body (SGB) has taken the decision to terminate Afrikaans as a subject at the school.

SGB chairperson, Mogomotsi Tlhoaele, said that the decision to end the dual-medium system was informed by financial motivations and is not racially motivated.

Laerskool Theresapark has stated that the changing demographic of its students is the reason Afrikaans is being dropped. Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

He said that the teaching of Afrikaans was no longer "working" for the school and in order to make the school more attractive to the changing demographics in the area Afrikaans has been dropped as a subject.

According to TimesLIVE, there has been a steady decline in Afrikaans pupils and the staff workload has also been impacted with some teachers marking as few as five scripts while others are burdened with over 40.

The South African has reported that the school has been accused of discriminating against the Afrikaans pupils who attend the institution. According to reports, some Afrikaans students have said that they have been allegedly forced to learn in 'storerooms' instead of proper classrooms.

Last year, the principal of the school was carried out by angry parents and literally thrown out of her office. They accused her of ruining the school.

