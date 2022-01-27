A young lady from Durban shared the amazing news of achieving seven distinctions in her matric year in 2021

Diya Bhoda took to social media to share the highs and lows of her Grade 12 experience and offered sound advice to the Class of 2022

The 17-year-old looks forward to studying computer engineering and eventually branching into aerospace engineering

Despite being met with unforeseen challenges in her final academic school year, a class of 2021 matriculant, Diya Bhoda, achieved an impressive result of seven distinctions and looks forward to pursuing a career in aerospace engineering.

A young lady bags achieved an impressive result of seven distinctions in her matric year. Image: Shalina Bhoda / Sawubona South Africa Facebook

Source: Facebook

The ex-pupil of Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth, Durban obtained a Bachelor's pass and got As for maths, physical science, life science, Afrikaans, English and life orientation.

Posting her experience on her behalf was Shalina Bhoda on the Sawubona South Africa Facebook group. The young lady shared on the unexpected challenges she faced last year, including the Covid19 pandemic, loadshedding and the stressful period of looting and riots in KZN.

“Our workload had not changed and we had to learn some of our Grade 11 syllabi due to the lost time we experienced during that year. The many difficulties coupled with the anxiety and stress that you experience in a normal year of matric, left me hopeless at the start year. I began to think that a pass with distinctions would be unlikely.

“Thankfully I had a strong support system from family, teachers and friends. They motivated me and made me believe I can achieve great things. If Grade 12 has taught me one thing it would be not to stress. Students start of this year with so much anxiety only to be piled with so much more by the expectations of their society,” Diya reflected on the post.

She also shared that it is societal pressures that kill students’ motivation to do well.

Now with that stress behind her, Diya’s plans for the future are to study Computer Engineering and eventually branch into Aerospace Engineering.

The 17-year-old’s advice to this year’s Grade 12s is:

“Have a strong and positive attitude about this year. Be headstrong and see this year as an opportunity and not as a year that controls the rest of your life.

"Remind yourself why you want to achieve good results. Tie the thought of getting As to something important and personal to you. Like getting into your dream university, making your parents proud or getting a scholarship. In this way, you will never burn out. Most importantly try your best from the start, help others around you, keep your head down and put in the work. All the best to the future matriculants,” she encouraged.

Mzansi reminds outstanding student to give himself credit

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported on a young man who gave all the glory of his exceptional matric results to God, however, the people of Mzansi felt he needed to take a little credit too.

With matric results having just been published, many are proudly showing off their marks all over social media.

Social media user @keamoncube, with hard work and dedication, scored a 91% average along with seven distinctions. What an incredible achievement. Sharing the news on Twitter, the young man thanked God for making this possible!

