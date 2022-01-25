South Africa’s inmates who wrote their matric exams last year achieved a commendable 89.83% pass rate

This was confirmed by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, who released the official results

The inmates’ top achiever with 7 distinctions was Faba Khanyile, who hopes to study electrical engineering

Making the most of their current circumstances was the Correctional Services class of 2021 matriculants who achieved an 89.83% matric pass rate in last year’s finals.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, DM, Phathekile Holomisa, and Acting National Commisioner, Sam Thobakgale with Class of 2021 top achievers. Image: @Min_JCS / Twtter

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola released the matric results for inmates on Monday, 24 January at the Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga.

According to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), skills are transferred to inmates through formal and vocational training to equip them for life upon their release.

“Education remains an effective rehabilitation tool for inmates which is used to transform their lives and it is one of the fundamental pillars of correctional services. Education also has profound impact on inmates and contributes to their successful reintegration into society and it breaks barriers such as unemployment which often confronts ex-offenders,” the department said in a statement.

SABC News spoke to the inmates’ top achiever who clinched 7 distinctions, Faba Khanyile who is serving a sentence at Brandvlei Youth Centre in the Western Cape.

“I am so proud of myself, I feel more confidence in myself, my self-esteem has also improved, it shows I can do anything that I can put my mind in moving forward I want to challenge myself and do something exceptional,” said Khanyile who intends to study electrical engineering.

The DSC put out a disclaimer that it does not pay tuition fees for inmates but rather their families are responsible for the fees or inmates successfully apply for bursaries.

