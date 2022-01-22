Menzi High School in Kwa-Zulu Natal is celebrating a 100% matric pass rate for the 10th year in a row

Staff, pupils and parents of the school took to dancing in celebration and a clip of the joyous moment has gone viral

Peeps were super proud of the learners and headed to the comments section with sweet congratulatory messages

A KZN school has made Mzansi proud after students at the High School maintained a 100% pass rate. What's even more impressive is that Menzi High School has achieved these incredible results for the last 10 years, priding itself on the hard work and dedication of its students.

Menzi High School in Kwa-Zulu Natal is celebrating a 100% matric pass rate for the 10th year in a row. Images: @raphaelvilakazi/Twitter

Source: Facebook

In celebration of the wonderful milestone, pupils, educators and parents gathered in the school's corridors to commemorate the occasion. A video of the amazing moment shows lots of singing and dancing.

Heading to Facebook, the school shared this touching clip:

Check out some of the proud reactions by South Africans. Many peeps were happy to see the black child excel:

Knoksie Thulile said:

"Very impressive!"

Mpilo Ntombela said:

"It's such that we need to celebrate and recognize so as to uplift pride in all contributions to the rebuild of our pride as a black nation in this country."

Zamazulu Zulu said:

"Congratulations .... long live the spirit of Mr Mshololo long live. I am a proud product of Menzi High School."

Top matriculant inspires South Africa with stunning 87.3% average, locals commend his work and natural hair

In more inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that St John's College matriculation Tiyani Mthombeni has been hyped up for not only his impressive school marks, but for sporting his natural locks in a school photo. The college posted a string of tweets showcasing their graduates along with their impressive results.

Mthombeni received an astonishing 87.3% overall average with six distinctions in English Home Language, History, LO, Mathematics, Music and Physical Sciences. Mthombeni further impressed online users by being in the top 1% of candidates per subject for English.

Saffas quickly headed into the comments section to show their appreciation for the institution, which doesn't seem to govern black hair

St John's College's post about Mthombeni gained over 5 000 likes.

Social media users shared how proud they are of him and many seemed to love his hair

@BlackStream15 said:

"It is the hair for me. Well done to the Principal of this school."

@Thandi06629628 shared:

"Magic hairstyle seriously."

@Zutsar0311 wrote:

"Very well well done Tiyani! And you too St John’s College, very well done! I love your hair policy being human-centred. I wish other schools could learn!"

@Mokhwibitxwane added:

"Dear schools with codes of conduct that instruct students on Eurocentric presentability. Time to change."

Source: Briefly News