Tiyani Mthombeni, a recent graduate of St John's College, has impressed South Africans with his impressive marks

The school hyped up their graduates on social media and shared pictures of them as well and Tiyani's went lowkey viral

Saffas were pleased to see Mthombeni rocking his natural locks, which seem to be regulated in other schools

St John's College matriculation Tiyani Mthombeni has been hyped up for not only his impressive school marks, but for sporting his natural locks in a school photo. The college posted a string of tweets showcasing their graduates along with their impressive results.

Mthombeni received an astonishing 87.3% overall average with six distinctions in English Home Language, History, LO, Mathematics, Music and Physical Sciences. Mthombeni further impressed online users by being in the top 1% of candidates per subject for English.

Saffas quickly headed into the comments section to show their appreciation for the institution, which doesn't seem to govern black hair

This smart young man achieved an 87.3% average and locals are thoroughly impressed with his natural hair.

Source: Getty Images

St John's College's post about Mthombeni gained over 5 000 likes:

Social media users shared how proud they are of him and many seemed to love his hair

@BlackStream15 said:

"It is the hair for me. Well done to the Principal of this school."

@Thandi06629628 shared:

"Magic hairstyle seriously."

@Zutsar0311 wrote:

"Very well well done Tiyani! And you too St John’s College, very well done! I love your hair policy being human-centred. I wish other schools could learn!"

@ziphindile_ responded with:

"You guys have no hair policy? See how natural hair doesn’t affect behaviour or academics?"

@Mokhwibitxwane added:

"Dear schools with codes of conduct that instruct students on Eurocentric presentability. Time to change."

@kopano_moraka added:

"And nowhere did his hairstyle impact his marks."

