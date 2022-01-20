A brilliant St John's College 2021 matriculant managed to get eight distinctions with 100% for mathematics among them

The school shared Takudzwanashe Sithole's amazing achievement on social media, beaming with pride to have him as one of their matriculants

Social media users showered the young man with messages of congratulations, he has acheived greatness

A St John's College 2021 matriculant who goes by the name of Takudzwanashe Sithole has left Mzansi clapping in awe of his results.

Takudzwanashe Sithole has impressed Mzansi with his amazing matric results. Image: Twitter / @stjohns_college

Source: Twitter

The pupils of this school have really made their mark. St John's College has a lot to be proud of with their class of 2021.

The school took to their Twitter page to show off their exceptional student, revealing that Takudzwanashe got an eye-opening 100% for mathematics!

“Takudzwanashe Sithole achieved an 89.4% average and eight distinctions, including Dramatic Arts, English, History, isiZulu FAL, LO, Maths and Physical Sciences as well as AP Maths. He is also to be commended on a 100% Maths result! #MatricResults2021 #LuxVitaCaritas”

The people of Mzansi congratulate the outstanding student

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the young man on his results. His getting 100% for maths was it for many.

Wishing him all the best, social media users let the bright boy know that he is going to do great things.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Mmangzy said:

“Well done Jobe, especially on that maths mark ”

@shelly_soms said:

‘This is above Excellent don’t know how to call it, check the Subjects Critical ones mmmmmm ur Excellence deserves you to go straight to Harvard University, unovanyadzisa even vatisingatide zvave but pa bhuku havalume kkkkkkk well done younger.”

@Golden44043967 said:

“It’s the 100% in pure maths for me.”

@NgwanakaLiyela said:

