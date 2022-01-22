Raymond Mamabolo has achieved an amazing set of results, getting 100% for Maths, Physics and Life Science

He also bagged 7 distinctions and is planning on studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town

Raymond is the top-performing student from a township school in South Africa, he said his biggest challenge was the pandemic

Raymond Mamabolo has made the whole country proud after he bagged 100% for Maths, Physics and Life Science, three very difficult subjects.

He also achieved seven distinctions and has been praised for his outstanding academic success.

Raymond's amazing achievement is made that much more inspiring due to the fact that he attended Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, located in a township.

He overcame tremendous challenges to outperform students in far more well-resourced schools.

According to News24, Mamabolo plans on studying actuarial science. His university of choice is the University of Cape Town. He said that the pandemic was the greatest challenge that he faced.

The Sowetan LIVE reported that Mamabolo was among the 55 top achievers in Gauteng. He has been offered a full bursary to the institution of his choice for the length of his studies.

