Kgothatso Angela Gugu Mphaka did an outstanding job after bagging 7 distinctions

She was rewarded with cash amounting to R50 000 as well as a range of gifts including a brand new Toyota AGYE

Social media users were blown away by the young girl's amazing academic performance in 2021

Kgothatso Angela Gugu Mphaka has made her province and country proud after she bagged seven distinctions and outperformed every learner in Mpumalanga. She matriculated from KwaMhlanga Secondary School, a school located in a township.

Kgothatso Mphaka was richly rewarded for achieving 7 distinctions in 2021. Photo credit: Mpumalanga Department of Education

Source: Facebook

Matriculated with distinction

She performed exceptionally well in the following subjects:

English First Additional Language level 7

Isidebele Home Language level 7

Mathematics level 7 ( 300 out of 300)

Physical Science level 7 ( 300 out of 300 )

Accounting level 7 ( 300 out of 300)

Life Sciences level 7

Life Orientation level 7

Due to her amazing effort, she is also the best learner for quintile 2 schools in South Africa. Quintile 1 schools are the poorest, followed by quintile 2. The news of her success was posted online by the Mpumalanga Department of Education's official Facebook page.

She was showered with rewards for her outstanding achievement. She received R50 000 as well as a range of other gifts including a brand new car.

Kgothatso's rewards

R 10 000 from Standard Bank

R 10 000 from SASOL for being the best student in Mathematics

R10 000 from SASOL for being the best Student in Physical Science

R10 000 from SAICA for being best learner in Accounting (300 over 300)

R 10 000 from IDC for being the overall best learner in quintile 2 schools

Tablets & Data ( Vodacom)

Laptop & bag ( SAICA)

Luggage Bag

Bar Fridge

Microwave

A Travel bag

A Sandwich Maker

A Sports bag

A Kettle

A Branded backpack and a

Brand new Toyota AGYE

Social media users were amazed by the young girl's achievement

Tlangpuleng Bavuma Angelina:

"May the Almighty God protect her and give her all the wisdom she needs to navigate the Tertiary life and keep the vultures away from her life in Jesus's Mighty Name Amen."

Lucy Moyane:

"This is beautiful! Congratulations Kgothatso! We take pride in you. Congratulations to her sole parent who supported her, Congratulations to the principal and staff of KwaMhlanga secondary school, a township school. This confirms that quality education is available and possible in these schools. This school produced two learners in the province top performers."

BhekaniSipho Mrube Memela:

"Halala girl, very proud of you, you've set the bar high, let's hope this will inspire others, to have confidence and rise above all."

Source: Briefly News