This week's news has been full of positive vibes, one girl entered her matric year in style after she posted videos of herself arriving in a Porsche. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is looking for 250 people with matric certificates. Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo hosted the first annual All White Party.

Mzansi peeps threw shade at Cassper Nyovest when a video of DJ Maphorisa driving his Ferrari surfaced on social media. Parents have shared snaps of themselves taking their kids to school.

1. Mzansi Can't Believe Matric Girl Allegedly Drove to School in Porsche, “No Ways South Africans Are Rich Rich”

Many Mzansi learners marked the register of their first day back at school for 2022 on Wednesday, 12 January. One girl entered her matric year in style after she posted videos of herself arriving in a Porsche and dripping in luxury.

A matric learner identified as Luyanda Mhlalukwana (@yanda.woods) shared a video of herself arriving to her first day back at school in a Porsche. Image: @yanda.woods / Instagram and @Xozam1 / Twitter

The girl, identified as Luyanda Mhlalukwana (@yanda.woods) took to social media to share how she arrived on her first day of Grade 12. In the videos, she is seen dressed in her uniform driving a Porsche before she goes on to show off her Christian Dior 'book bag' and her 'essential' Louis Vuitton sunglasses. In her last Instagram snap she is seen sitting on the vehicle.

2. South Africans Are Excited SARS is Hiring Matric Certificate Holders, 250 Job Posts Available

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is looking for 250 people with matric certificates to fill in call centre agent positions in multiple provinces.

SARS is hoping to recruit 123 people from Gauteng, 67 from the Western Cape and 60 from KwaZulu-Natal. Applications for the job posts will end on 17 January 2021.

3. Mzansi Discusses the Wealth at Shauwn Mkhize & Somizi Mhlongo's Party: “These Are Not Your Average Joes”

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo hosted the first annual All White Party at Max’s Lifestyle Village in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday 8 January… and the guest list was lit!

All White parties have been a thing for many years now, with DJ Tira having been the OG to have made a thing of them in the past. Events of this stature attract only the rich and famous; no average Joe cracked a nod to this boujee event.

4. Cassper Nyovest Shaded as Video of DJ Maphorisa Driving His R6m Ferrari Trends

Mzansi peeps threw shade at Cassper Nyovest when a video of DJ Maphorisa driving his Ferrari surfaced on social media.

Peeps roasted Mufasa after the clip trended online. They shared that the Siyathandana hitmaker would be showing off the posh whip if it was his. The video was seemingly filmed by a passenger of a car that drove next to Phori's whip on the freeway.

5. DJ Tira to Anele Mdoda: 4 Mzansi Celeb Parents and Their Kids’ Back to School Snaps

Inland schools in Mzansi have opened this Wednesday, 12 January and snaps of excited parents taking their bundles of joy to school are trending on social media platforms.

Some kids were happy to return to school while others shed tears when their parents dropped them at their new schools for the first time this morning. Mzansi celebs also joined scores of parents who posted beautiful pics with their children rocking full school uniforms.

