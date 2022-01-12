Inland schools in Mzansi have opened this Wednesday, 12 January and snaps of excited parents taking their bundles of joy to school are trending on social media platforms.

Some kids were happy to return to school while others shed tears when their parents dropped them at their new schools for the first time this morning. Mzansi celebs also joined scores of parents who posted beautiful pics with their children rocking full school uniforms.

Arthur Mafokate, DJ Tira and Gail Mabalane posted their kids' back to school snaps. Image: @arthurmafokate, @djtira, @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at 4 local stars, who are based in inland provinces, whose kids went to their classrooms for the first time this year as the inland schools opened for the 2022 school calendar year.

1. DJ Tira

The popular music boss took to Instagram and posted a snap of himself with his daughter Chichi Khathi and son Chase Khathi dressed in their full school uniforms. The loving father and Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker captioned his post:

"Back to school @chichi_khathi @kiingchase1."

2. Arthur Mafokate

The Kwaito legend also took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a snap of himself with his daughters Kelello and Onalenna rocking their schools' uniforms. The proud dad captioned the Instagram post:

"DAY 1 - 2022 here we go! May The Lord be with @KelelloMafokate and @OnalennaMafokate this year."

3. Gail Mabalane

The stunning actress shared that her first daughter with artist Kabelo Mabalane is starting school this year. The Blood & Water actress posted a cute selfie of herself with Zoe. The proud momma captioned her Instagram post:

"Yep! I’m THAT mom. How could I NOT be? My precious little girl, my first born, my baby is officially starting school. I don’t know how to feel but what I know for sure i God’s already gone ahead of you @zoemabalane. Day 1 of 4382."

4. Anele Mdoda

The radio personality also took to Instagram to post a snap of herself with her son, Alakhe. The star shared that her little man is doing Grade 1. The nervous mother captioned her post:

"And just like that grade 1!!!! 'I am a little nervous'. Go Bottas!!!"

Shauwn Mkhize urges Mzansi to protect kids from social media cruelty

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize took to social media recently to plead with Mzansi peeps to protect kids from "cruelty" following her son's paternity drama with his baby mama, Sithelo.

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo trended on social media after it was reported that they broke up after the young Royal AM chairman allegedly demanded a paternity test from Sithelo because she apparently cheated on him.

MaMkhize took to Instagram to pour cold water over the rumours. She posted a pic of Andile's first daughter, Baby Flo, with her young sister. The flamboyant businesswoman said the had a great time with both her grandkids at the weekend.

