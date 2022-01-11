Shauwn Mkhize Pleads With SA to Protect Kids From Cruelty After Paternity Drama

Shauwn Mkhize has pleaded with Mzansi peeps to protect kids from social media cruelty after Andile Mpisane and Sithelo's paternity drama

MaMkhize was reacting to the weekend reports suggesting that her son broke up with his baby mama because she suspected her of cheating on him

The reality TV star posted a cute pic of her two grandchildren and said she had she spent time with them at the weekend

Shauwn Mkhize took to social media recently to plead with Mzansi peeps to protect kids from "cruelty" following her son's paternity drama with his baby mama, Sithelo.

Shauwn Mkhize has pleaded with SA to protect kids from cruelty after Andile and Sithelo's paternity drama. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo trended on social media after it was reported that they broke up after the young Royal AM chairman allegedly demanded a paternity test from Sithelo because she apparently cheated on him.

MaMkhize took to Instagram to pour cold water over the rumours. She posted a pic of Andile's first daughter, Baby Flo, with her young sister. The flamboyant businesswoman said the had a great time with both her grandkids at the weekend.

According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star pleaded with Mzansi to respect her family's decision to keep the kids away from social media.

Peeps agreed with MaMkhize and praised her for protecting her only son's bundles of joy.

nombulelo8447 said:

"So true, not the kids."

londiweamour wrote:

"Sithelo's kids are beautiful."

kaftansbyhaneen said:

"They're lucky to have such a smart grand mother."

ndabeninelisa commented:

"Well said my dear. Kids must be protected at all costs."

guguyvonnec wrote:

"True. I don't play with protecting my children and it is up to me to teach those around me as well that HANDS OF MY CHILDREN. Innocence and Peace."

@82.0074 added:

"True, children are innocent and people are heartless!"

Mzansi reacts to alleged paternity squabble between Andile Mpisane and Sithelo

In related news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane recently broke up with his baby mama Sithelo Shozi following an alleged squabble over the paternity of the stunner's second baby with him.

Mzansi peeps have shared mixed reactions after reports suggested that the couple broke up after MaMkhize's son questioned the paternity of their second child. He allegedly suspected her of cheating on him. Andile Mpisane quickly moved on and got hitched to Tamia Louw recently.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and reported that the young Royal AM chairman even took back the posh BMW he gifted the stunner a few months back.

