Born in the rural area of Centane in the Eastern Cape, Dr Avela Majavu says she is proud her previous background didn’t stop her from dreaming big

Majavu says she now holds a PhD qualification in Chemistry and has shared an inspiring message to many people in Mzansi

The young doctor says her 13-year journey has not been an easy one after enrolling with a number of universities such as Rhodes among others

Another South African woman has inspired many people following her academic excellence. Dr Avela Majavu says she is just an ordinary village girl as she hails from the rural Centane, in the Eastern Cape.

Majavu says she now holds a PhD in Chemistry and explains her journey has not been a smooth one. Her story is documented by Varsity World via Facebook.

The bubbly woman has studied at various institutions such as the Walter Sisulu University, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University as well as Rhodes University.

“I am a village girl “Dr” from Centane, Eastern Cape who has a PhD in Chemistry. It has not been a smooth sailing road of success. I enrolled in a National Diploma in Analytical Chemistry and further studied B-Tech in Analytical Chemistry from Walter Sisulu University in East London. Prior to varsity, I studied physical science in high school using textbooks only. My very first exposure to conduct and being in the laboratory to do experimental work was at Walter Sisulu University.

“It was so fascinating and overwhelming being in a different environment and had to adjust to being taught, by new lecturers. I managed to complete in 5 years including in-service training. In my undergraduate journey, I never went to the library to study as so many people overwhelmed me. I would go there to pick or drop books. I used to isolate myself and learn to use the opportunity to study in my room while everyone is gone.

“Waking up early hours was my time to focus and concentrate more. My classmates used to be amazed at how I passed the exams, as they never see me in the library. I once heard one of them while they were coming from the library in the early hours, “I wonder uzopasa njani ethanda kangaka ulala”. Little did they know my strategy of studying; however, it finally paid off.”

@Methyll Orange said:

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall... Congrats Dr.”

@Xolile Mtuzula said:

“Congra Dr, you are so special to our village. We are proud of you, keep flying the flag of Centane. Our society needs you..”

@Vuyelwa Tembu said:

“Inspiring indeed. This is real life. I know you are in the industry right now and moving up the ladder and clearly unstoppable.”

@Veli Sinqana said:

“Nothing impossible in life, big up Avela. It’s inspiring to hear the story of someone whom we know.”

@Akhona Nkayi said:

“Beautiful story indeed Aviwe. There's no title worthy of your struggles, you have done extraordinary well in this life thing.”

@Avela Majavu said:

“I'm so touched by your comments. They have humbled me. I really appreciated everyone from the bottom of my heart. Like I said it was not easy but it was worth at the end. This is the summary of my varsity life.”

@Phumeza Yantolo said:

“I am inspired and very proud of you for never giving up. For always had your eyes on the ball. Congratulation for your hard work and dedication.”

@Luzuko Bazi said:

“Congrats girl, ekunyame zeleni kukho umvuzo. Great stuff, this teaches all of us never give up on your dream.”

