Woman Graduates After Falling Pregnant in Varsity, Inspires SA With Her Story

A local woman has shared her story of perseverance, falling pregnant in university and still managing to graduate with an Honours degree

The plant sciences student had many challenges along the way but says counselling got her through the darkest times

She's encouraged others not to be ashamed to seek outside help and has reminded students to stay focused on their goals

A local woman has certainly left Mzansi feeling encouraged after sharing her heartfelt story of overcoming the odds. Although Yolisa Base did not get the matric results she expected and even fell pregnant during her university years, the young woman overcame her struggles to secure an Honours degree.

This inspiring woman has graduated in spite of the many challenges: Images: Varsity World/Facebook

the young woman opened up in the lengthy post. After not doing as well as she had hoped in matric, Base decided to upgrade her results.

"In 2015 I decided to go to Midlands Community College in Nottingham Road to upgrade those marks. I did that successfully, I upgraded my Mathematics from 49% to 72% and in 2016 I got a place to study a BSc degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal," she writes

Her struggles with math and science certainly became a thing of the past because of her brave choice to hold out on university for one extra year.

"Mathematics and Physics in varsity became so pleasant because I could fully understand what was going on."

Things took a turn when Base unexpectedly fell pregnant in her second year. Choosing to keep the child, the student definitely struggled with academic pressures as well as the psychological pressures that come with learning you're a young mom.

But, seeing a counsellor got her through it.

"In the second year I fell pregnant then I started struggling academically because of the stress but by God's grace, I started going to our College psychologist where I got so much support."

"Therapy assisted me immensely throughout my pregnancy till I gave birth. In 2018 I gave birth and passed all my modules. In 2019 I completed my undergraduate degree and continued to complete my Honours in 2020."

The inspiring student has reminded others to take care of themselves and seek outside help where necessary. She's also encouraged others just like her to trust in God and stay focused on their journey's.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of taking care of your mental health as a student. If you do not everything falls apart. Students must utilize their school counselling facilities and stay focused," she ends.

