Woman Who Once Faced Academic Exclusion Celebrates Graduation: “Have Faith”

A local graduate has experienced many failures and disappointments on her way to academic success and is finally opening-up

The inspirational young woman did poorly in matric and almost faced academic exclusion in her undergraduate years but still pushed on

Today, Dimakatso Machetele is hoping to inspire others with her encouraging story of perseverance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

One South African woman is definitely not letting her academic challenges through the years get the better of her. The recent Master's graduate has shared the many challenges of her journey and has encouraged others not to give up on their dreams.

This woman reached academic success despite the many bumps in the road. Image: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

was first shared by popular student forum, Varsity World. The brave young woman says her challenges began in matric after her final results did not permit her entry into university.

Frustrated but certainly not defeated, Machetele went on to re-write her matric in 2014 and finally gained entry into the University of Johannesburg.

"By God’s Grace, UJ had space for me just before the academic year commenced. During my first year at UJ, I failed two modules which resulted in me being an E1. That meant I had to pass all my second-semester modules or I’d be academically excluded. I managed to pass my first year and my undergrad.

" I graduated for my undergrad (BSc Life and Environmental Sciences) in record time," she shares.

Knowing full-well the challenges that would come if she chose to do her honours, Machetele decided to push on. Even while working a full-time job the young woman managed to complete her studies and is encouraging others to not give up on their dreams either.

She's also thanked the many educators and financial sponsors that have helped her along the way.

"I had to balance both school and work. I continued and did my MSc in Geography while working full time as well. I took a risk that I knew would pay out eventually. I’m grateful for the people who were part of my academic journey.

"May failure not defines one’s destination. The journey won’t be easy. It may be difficult and also emotionally tiring, but keep at it. Have faith. Work hard," she ends her inspirational post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Good man helps wife celebrate graduation days after her mom passed: #MamaIMadeIt

In more lovely graduation news, Briefly News previously reported that a loving husband has helped his wife celebrate her incredible Cum Laude graduation while at the same time honouring his late mother-in-law who died just days before her daughters big day.

Heading to social media, student forum Varsity World shared the couples touching story.

Mrs Gomolemo Kgabage obtained her B.Ed. Degree with a Cum Laude pass and an impressive 34 distinctions. Despite the many challenges the year has brought both husband and wife remain confident that God has a plan for their lives.

"Congratulations to my special Wife, Mrs Gomolemo Kgabage for obtaining her B.Ed. Degree with Cum Laude (34 Distinctions) from the North West University on the 30th June. Sad part was that, on 23rd of June, just few days before her graduations mother passed away, it has not been easy but God Still remains Faithful and Good," the husbands post read.

Social media users were definitely inspired by the young woman who overcame so many challenges. Check out some of the comments below:

Kamani Ramasamy said:

"An exceptional achievement!! Even more so you have a doting supportive husband."

Nare Moloi said:

"Congratulations and Sorry for ur loss."

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"An educated home... wow nisebenzile as a couple halala."

TE BO GO Keynesian said:

"Purple Army, congratulations."

Zizipho Bhelekaz Mavuso said:

"Congratulations babes."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za