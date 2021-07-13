A local husband is certainly melting a few hearts after helping his wife celebrate her graduation just days after her mother died

Even through the many challenges, the God-fearing couple remain faithful that there is a plan for their lives

Mzansi social media users were left inspired and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A loving husband has helped his wife celebrate her incredible Cum Laude graduation while at the same time honouring his late mother-in-law who died just days before her daughters big day.

Heading to social media, student forum Varsity World shared the couples touching story.

Mrs Gomolemo Kgabage obtained her B.Ed. Degree with a Cum Laude pass and an impressive 34 distinctions. Despite the many challenges the year has brought both husband and wife remain confident that God has a plan for their lives.

"Congratulations to my special Wife, Mrs Gomolemo Kgabage for obtaining her B.Ed. Degree with Cum Laude (34 Distinctions) from the North West University on the 30th June. Sad part was that, on 23rd of June, just few days before her graduations mother passed away, it has not been easy but God Still remains Faithful and Good," the husbands post read.

Social media users were definitely inspired by the young woman who overcame so many challenges. Check out some of the comments below:

Kamani Ramasamy said:

"An exceptional achievement!! Even more so you have a doting supportive husband."

Nare Moloi said:

"Congratulations and Sorry for ur loss."

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"An educated home... wow nisebenzile as a couple halala."

TE BO GO Keynesian said:

"Purple Army, congratulations."

Zizipho Bhelekaz Mavuso said:

"Congratulations babes."

Idon Sibuyi, 33, inspires Mzansi as he celebrates bagging degree from varsity

In other student news, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Idon Sibuyi has just bagged a degree from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and at 33, he is really an inspiration to Mzansi. The guy from Limpopo says he started his education at Manyeleti Primary School.

The ambitious man was born in Nkowankowa and says he qualified as an optometrist with the University of Limpopo before furthering his education with the University of South Africa.

At UNISA, he bagged a Masters of Public Health and went on to register with Cape Peninsula where he accomplished a degree in Doctor of Technology in Informatics.

The post reads:

"I am Idon Nkhenso Sibuyi, I am 33 years of age. I was born in Nkowankowa, a township outside Tzaneen and was raised in the Bushbuckridge area in Manyeleti. I attended these schools: Manyeleti Primary School & Orhovelani High School. I then went on to qualify as an optometrist (eye doctor) at the University of Limpopo.

“After only practicing as an optometrist for about 3 years, I decided to follow a non-clinical career path in public health, which ignited a passion for health information systems, that led to a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree with a specialisation in Medical Informatics through the University of South Africa and now, Doctor of Technology (DTech) in Informatics obtained from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

“I have always loved working with Information and Communications Technology (ICT), today I am able to apply ICT-based innovations in health care as part of my work which is an extremely fulfilling role. I am grateful to my family, friends, colleagues, and mentors! Throughout this journey, I have seen the Lord!"

@Sophy Moloko said:

“Congratulations Dr Sibuyi. Let's bring change into the public health system.”

@Nelton mashie said:

“Congratulations Dr Sibuyi, may your journey inspire other young people.”

@Matimba Ngobeni said:

“Congratulations to you Nkhenso Sibuyi. We are inspired brother.”

@Santu Letuka said:

“Congratulations Dr Sibuyi, also a colleague.”

