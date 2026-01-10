Authorities in Mpumalanga uncovered a R2.9 million dagga plantation during the Operation Safer Festive Season

The joint law enforcement efforts led to the destruction of the marijuana plants on Buffelspruit farms

The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga seeks information on those responsible for the large-scale cultivation

The dagga plants are estimated at a street value of about R2.9 million. Image: _ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - A large dagga plantation worth an estimated R2.9 million was uncovered at Buffelspruit farms near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon, 9 January 2025.

Dagga plantation worth R2.9 million discovered

Police, working with other law enforcement agencies and local farmers, discovered the plantation at about 16:30 after acting on intelligence that led them to a field of mature marijuana plants growing along the banks of the Mhlambanyatsi River in the Nkomazi area.

Authorities described the discovery as a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking in the province. A case has been opened, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the large-scale cultivation. No suspects have been identified at this stage, and police have urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

Uprooted and destroyed the dagga plants

The discovery was made during Operation Safer Festive Season in the Ehlanzeni District, led by Acting Mpumalanga SAPS Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, alongside Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing Major General Samuel Sekgobela, Ehlanzeni District Commissioner Major General Dorah Xaba, senior SAPS members, traffic officers, Nkomazi law enforcement officials, as well as SARS and Customs officials.

During the operation, officers uprooted and destroyed the dagga plants found at the site. Major General Mkhwanazi said the joint operation demonstrated law enforcement’s commitment to aggressively combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety of communities across Mpumalanga.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist in the ongoing investigation. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

