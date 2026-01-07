Five Malawian nationals were arrested for operating an illegal gin factory in Durbanville, Western Cape

Cape Town authorities confiscated over 2,000 litres of homemade gin during the operation

City of Cape Town officials warned of the health risks linked to counterfeit alcohol consumption

DURBANVILLE, WESTERN CAPE - An illegal liquor manufacturing operation discovered at a residential property in Durbanville, Western Cape, has resulted in the arrest of five Malawian nationals and the confiscation of more than 2,000 litres of homemade gin.

City of Cape Town safety officials said the arrests were carried out on Monday, 5 January 2026, by Metro Police Neighbourhood Safety Officers after the City’s Public Emergency Call Centre received a tip-off from community members reporting suspicious activity at the property. Officers responded to the complaint and were granted permission to enter the premises.

During the search, officers found 11 large drums containing illicitly produced gin, as well as equipment suspected to have been used in the distillation process. Investigators also identified empty bottles from two recognised alcohol brands, which were allegedly intended for use in relabelling and selling the homemade liquor as branded products. Three men and two women between the ages of 18 and 39 were taken into custody on charges related to the unlawful production of alcohol, violations of the Counterfeit Goods Act, and possession of property believed to be stolen.

Durbanville police have taken over the investigation, with officers confirming that the owner of the property, a Chinese national, was also taken into custody. All those arrested are scheduled to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 7 January 2026. Authorities have further indicated that the confiscated alcohol will undergo laboratory testing to establish its composition.

City of Cape Town Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith warned that counterfeit alcohol poses serious health risks, saying it often contains toxic substances that can cause severe health complications or death. He commended the Neighbourhood Safety Officers for their swift response and confirmed that the matter had been handed over to SAPS for further investigation. The City has urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Members of the public can contact the Public Emergency Call Centre on 021 480 7700 or 107 from a landline.

