Johannesburg authorities are investigating a property hijacking of a mansion in Bryanston by illegal occupants

The alleged hijacker earns over R164,000 monthly from 70 families despite an ultimatum to vacate

More than 1,000 properties were hijacked in Gauteng, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and faster evictions

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG - Johannesburg authorities are investigating a case of property hijacking in Bryanston, where a 3,500-square-metre mansion has been taken over by illegal occupants. The owner, who has invested years of savings into the home, discovered unauthorised structures and paying tenants occupying the property.

Seven-day ultimatum to vacate

The alleged hijacker reportedly collects over R164,000 a month from about 70 families, charging up to R2,000 per household. He claims the property was “abandoned” and says he holds a lease, though the validity of this agreement remains in question. Tenants have ignored a seven-day ultimatum to vacate, prolonging the legal battle.

City of Johannesburg officials conducted a raid and inspection in December 2025, confirming the illegal occupation and rent collection scheme. Authorities said they are committed to removing all unlawful occupants, but legal procedures are delaying immediate eviction.

1,000 buildings in Gauteng reportedly hijacked

The Bryanston case highlights a broader trend of property hijackings across Johannesburg. In 2025, more than 1,000 buildings in Gauteng were reportedly hijacked, with syndicates exploiting vacant or vulnerable properties and collecting rent while owners fight protracted court battles.

Hijacked buildings in areas like Hillbrow and the CBD have been linked to overcrowding, safety hazards, and fatalities, including a 2025 fire that killed five people. Authorities have called for stricter enforcement, faster eviction processes, and increased monitoring of vacant properties.

