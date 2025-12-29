A Ginger Park resident demands R50,000 compensation for himself and his family for relocation

This comes after the City of Johannesburg plans to open criminal cases against those renting out hijacked shacks

MMC Mlungisi Mabaso confirmed the relocation efforts following a court order for residents at the settlement

Resident demands R50k each for family to vacate Ginger Park

JOHANNESBURG - A resident at the Ginger Park informal settlement in Paulshof, Johannesburg, has demanded compensation before agreeing to be relocated. He told officials that he and his family should each be paid R50,000.

Man demands compensation

The demand was made during an oversight visit led by Johannesburg Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso on Sunday, 28 December 2025. The settlement, located between Witkoppen and Main roads, is illegally occupied on land owned by both the province and a private owner.

Mabaso said the visit followed a court order obtained by the private landowner, authorising the relocation of residents. Initial assessments suggest that more than 400 people are living in informal structures in the area, which has no basic services such as water, sanitation or electricity and has become a dumping site.

Rejected the relocation plan

According to EWN, one of the residents, 60-year-old Thapelo Mogoboya, told officials he had lived at the site for decades after his former employer allegedly left the property to him. He said other residents later built shacks in the area, but claimed they did not pay him rent.

When informed about the court order, Mogoboya rejected the relocation plan and insisted he would only leave if the City provided housing for his family and paid them compensation. He denied claims that he had hijacked the property.

Plans to open criminal cases

In a previous article, Briefly News stated that the City of Johannesburg has announced plans to open criminal cases against people who admitted to renting out shacks at the illegally occupied Ginger Park informal settlement in Paulshof.

MMC Mlungisi Mabaso said the city is intensifying efforts to deal with unlawful land occupations by going after individuals who financially benefit from them. He made the remarks during an oversight visit to the settlement on Sunday, 28 December 2025, where residents were told they would be moved to alternative accommodation.

Mogoboya denied allegations that he had hijacked the property. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

