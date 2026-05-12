MPUMALANGA - Prominent taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has been arrested, police have confirmed.

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Prominent Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has been arrested. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

According to available information, the 60-year-old Mpumalanga businessman was taken in by the Special Task Force in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 May 2026. He is reportedly being kept at a Middelburg Police Station,

Sibanyoni’s links to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

While further details of the arrest have yet to be made available, it is believed to be linked to an extortion case.

Sibanyoni is no stranger to headlines, as he has been linked to alleged underworld figures like Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Matlala is formally accused of orchestrating a failed assassination attempt on Sibanyoni in August 2022 in Centurion.

His name has also featured several times in testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

Source: Briefly News