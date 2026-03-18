Vusimuzi Matlala and his four co-accused made another appearance before the Johannesburg High Court for their pre-trial hearing

After several postponements and requests from Matlala's lawyer, Acting Judge William Karam set down a trial date for July 2026

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about the latest update in Matlala's long-running court case

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his three co-accused will stand trial on 20 July 2026. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala will finally stand trial in July 2026.

The controversial tenderpreneur faces 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder, arising from three separate shooting incidents that allegedly occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

This is in connection with three separate attempts on the lives of Matlala's ex, Tebogo Thobejane, taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, and Seunkie "DJ Vettys" Mokubung.

Matlala will stand trial on the charges along with his wife, Tsakani, Teigo Floyd, and Musa Kekana. Kekana’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, will also stand trial after she was charged with money laundering.

When will the accused stand trial?

During a lengthy appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 March 2026, in which the pre-trial was finally heard, Acting Judge William Karam set down the trial date for 20 July 2026 for four of the five accused. He also gave an order for the State to provide the defence with documents and information in respect of Matlala and his wife, to be submitted no later than 7 April 2026.

Matlala's counsel, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, asked for a provisional date to be set for arguments, should the State not comply with the order before trial. Acting Judge Karam then set down a provisional date of 7 May 2026 for arguments.

Why is the trial date for the four accused?

During the proceedings, Advocate van den Heever pushed for a separation of trial for Matlala and wanted his matter expedited. While that was not granted, the pre-trial hearing for Nzama, who is accused number five, was separated from the others. Nzama, who is only charged with money laundering, will appear in court on 25 March 2026 for her pre-trial hearing.

Nthabiseng Nzama, accused number five in the matter, will have a separate pre-trial hearing. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Matlala’s case

South Africans react to the announcement of the trial date

Social media users weighed in on the announcement of the trial date, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Mshini Siphesihle noted:

“Meaning that Cat Matlala’s trial, as well as the AKA murder trial, will start on the same day.”

Zanokhanyo GC Chuma asked:

“What's the reason behind dragging it to such a long date?”

Patrick Bhenjula claimed:

“The kingpins are still outside, planning their next moves, and Cat just took the fall for his boss.”

TK Seunane agreed:

“The kingpins are still roaming around.”

Greg Schaffers urged:

“Don't worry with a trial, just lock him up. The evidence is with Madlanga.”

Bijou Qambela said:

“What I like about the State is that they'll milk all your money by postponing the case. You'll be busy paying the lawyer, bribing the prosecutor for bail and by the time they sentence you, you’ll be broke.”

Cat appears in court in flashy clothes

Cat Matlala's court appearances have become a bit of a fashion show, as the tenderpreneur is known for wearing fancy outfits to court.

Briefly News reported that he turned heads when he recently appeared in court wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit and pants.

He also sported an expensive Rolex watch and informed the court about the properties he owns, which are valued at R8 million.

Source: Briefly News