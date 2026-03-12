The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has announced a leadership shake-up, relieving Dr Bongani Mncwango of his duties

Dr Mncwango served as the party's Secretary General (SG) since August 2025, when he replaced Floyd Shivambu as the SG

The party's SG post has a high turnover, with at least seven different people holding the position since the party's formation in 2023

Sibonelo Nomvalo has been named as the new MK Party Secretary General. Image: Sibonelo Nomvalo

KWAZULU-NATAL – The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party has a new Secretary General (SG).

Member of Parliament, Sibonelo Nomvalo, has been appointed as the new SG, replacing Dr Bongani Mncwango. Dr Mncwango was relieved of his duties on 12 March 2026.

SABC News also reported that the party removed its Head of Elections, Bongani Baloyi, from his position.

Nomvalo becomes the latest in a long line of SG’s

Nomvalo, who has gained notoriety as a member of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, joins a long list of members to hold the post of SG.

Since its formation in 2023, at least seven people have held the position. Thanduxolo Dyodo was the first SG and was followed by Sfiso Maseko. Arthur Zwane was then named the new SG, but he was replaced by Sihle Ngubane.

Ngubane was replaced by Floyd Shivambu, and the former Economic Freedom Fighters member was removed from the post after an unauthorised trip to Malawi. The post remained vacant for a bit before Dr Mncwango was appointed.

