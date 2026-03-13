Sergeant Samkeliso Mlotshwa made serious allegations against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Sergeant Mlotshwa was testifying before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, which is probing corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system

South Africans weighed in on Sergeant Mlotshwa's claims about the KZN Police Commissioner, standing behind General Mkhwanazi

WESTERN CAPE – Sergeant Samkeliso Mlotshwa has told Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee how he was forced to strip naked in front of his colleagues, while being tortured in front of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sergeant Mlotshwa made the allegation on 13 March 2026, as the Ad Hoc Committee held its public participation hearings. The Committee, which was established in 2025, is probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

While the allegations were made by General Mkhwanazi, Sergeant Mlotshwa has claimed that the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner is corrupt himself.

Sergeant Mlotshwa details how he was tortured

During his testimony before the Committee on 13 March, the officer alleged that he was transported to a ‘safe house’ in a black vehicle by security officers, where he was tortured for several hours.

The incident reportedly happened after he was arrested alongside Mozambican national Esmael Nangy and Stefane Brites for the alleged kidnapping of businessman Zakariyya Desai. Desai, the owner of Desai's Cash and Carry in KwaDukuza, was kidnapped by heavily armed men after prayers at a mosque in KwaDukuza in September 2024.

In addition to the torture, he also claimed that he was stripped naked.

“I was stripped naked in front of my colleagues and forced to identify General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was present during our torture.”

Sergeant Mlotshwa also claimed that General Mkhwanazi told him that he should have rather killed himself, because his trial was going to last for months.

Charges dropped against Sergeant Mlotshwa

After their arrest in November 2024, charges were withdrawn against them in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court in January 2025.

Desai was freed three weeks after the trio were released. Charges of kidnapping, extortion, assault and theft were then laid against General Mkhwanazi and the others, who were allegedly to have been involved in the incident.

South Africans react to claims

Social media users weighed in on the claims, sharing strong reactions to them.

Sibusiso Gudla Mabanga said:

“Mkhwanazi is clean; he is a saint.”

Kgaellenah Keontse exclaimed:

“Lie, blue lies.”

Sipho Sambokwe noted:

“In front of Mkhwanazi, meaning Mkhwanazi didn’t torture you.”

MaGee Mminaphuthi stated:

“They are busy trying by all means to knock the General.”

Sfiso Gumede asked:

“How can Mlotshwa say bad things about the God of KZN?”

